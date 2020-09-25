Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GXYEF stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

There is no company description available for Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

