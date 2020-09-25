Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Buys C$11,080.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,156,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,606,778.82.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galway Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,760.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,350.00.

Shares of GWM opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45. Galway Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.65.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$1.20 price objective on shares of Galway Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.