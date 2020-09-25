GameCredits (GAME) One Day Volume Tops $27,079.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $27,079.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00429631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000353 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,717,920 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

