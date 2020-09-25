Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 102.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 27.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

