GAPS (GAP) One Day Volume Tops $147,790.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, GAPS has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $147,790.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003115 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042209 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,709.17 or 1.00170730 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001769 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00165979 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

