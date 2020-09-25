Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Reaches $5.33 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00011339 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and Binance. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $161,254.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00227157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00091281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.01458362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00204143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ovis, Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

