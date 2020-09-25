GenesisX Price Up 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market cap of $18,539.01 and $15.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,784,068 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

