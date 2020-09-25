Gexan (GEX) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Gexan has a market capitalization of $4,477.78 and $2.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,741.90 or 1.00260588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00643281 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.01315439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005396 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00109979 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan's total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

