Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 454,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,300,663. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.