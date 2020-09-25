Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) vs. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFA) Head to Head Comparison

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:EFA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gladstone Capital and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 4.48 $19.87 million $0.84 8.55 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than iShares MSCI EAFE ETF.

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital -13.99% 10.76% 5.88% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gladstone Capital and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A iShares MSCI EAFE ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gladstone Capital pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats iShares MSCI EAFE ETF on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

