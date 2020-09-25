Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPN. Argus started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.06.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $172.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.24. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 116.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,333 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

