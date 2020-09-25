Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.07.
GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.
Globus Medical stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Globus Medical by 30.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,398 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Globus Medical by 28.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
See Also: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.