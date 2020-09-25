Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.07.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Globus Medical by 30.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,398 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Globus Medical by 28.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.