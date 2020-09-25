Goldcoin (GLC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $195,275.73 and $22.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00432222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

