Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Golden Dawn Minerals shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

