Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €84.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.95 ($97.58).

Shares of FME opened at €71.30 ($83.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.08.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

