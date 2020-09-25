Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €64.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.10 ($75.41) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.11 ($82.48).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

ETR:SAX opened at €62.95 ($74.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.17. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 52-week high of €78.65 ($92.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €65.42 and a 200 day moving average of €60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.