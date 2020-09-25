Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,318.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,006.59.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $908.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $991.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $783.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,489.50, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 305.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,618 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 171.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after acquiring an additional 244,534 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.