Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $282.55

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $282.55 and traded as high as $296.40. Grainger shares last traded at $294.00, with a volume of 938,463 shares trading hands.

GRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 310.83 ($4.06).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £302.94 ($395.84). Also, insider Helen Gordon acquired 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £300.56 ($392.73).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

