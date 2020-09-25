Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.33. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 493,343 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTE shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.50 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $122.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.