Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.12. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. 4,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $114.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $200,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,733.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,325 shares of company stock worth $599,253. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

