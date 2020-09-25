Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GYC. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.98 ($27.03).

FRA GYC opened at €20.74 ($24.40) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.25.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

