Greif (NYSE:GEF) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

GEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE GEF opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Greif has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 6,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Greif by 13.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270,267 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 107.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Greif by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 126,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Greif by 30.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 118,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.