Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

GEF stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Greif has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Greif by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Greif by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Greif by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

