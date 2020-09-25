Growth DeFi (GRO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $67,740.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi token can now be bought for $17.42 or 0.00162519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.04755302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,565 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Growth DeFi Token Trading

Growth DeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Growth DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Growth DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.