H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS HEOFF opened at $1.03 on Monday. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.93.
H2O Innovation Company Profile
