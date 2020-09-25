Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.53 Million

Analysts expect that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report sales of $82.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.50 million and the lowest is $80.54 million. Harmonic posted sales of $115.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $365.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $367.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $459.71 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $495.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $73.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

In related news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Harmonic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,336. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $522.22 million, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.