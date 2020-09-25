Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $98.71

Shares of Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and traded as low as $88.40. Harworth Group shares last traded at $89.20, with a volume of 28,972 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWG shares. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

