Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $25.63 million and approximately $201,634.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043086 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.60 or 0.04794286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009304 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00058707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00034324 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

