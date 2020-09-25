HC Wainwright Lowers Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target to $7.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STSA. SVB Leerink cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.11 and a quick ratio of 15.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

