HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $143.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $161.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HCA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.89.

HCA stock opened at $116.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.34. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

