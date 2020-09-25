Head to Head Analysis: International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) versus Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.8% of International Seaways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of International Seaways shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Seaways and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways 22.19% 13.51% 7.83% Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Seaways and Flex LNG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways $366.18 million 1.09 -$830,000.00 $0.61 23.31 Flex LNG $119.97 million 2.46 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Flex LNG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Seaways.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Seaways and Flex LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways 1 1 3 0 2.40 Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Seaways currently has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 91.28%. Given International Seaways’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Summary

International Seaways beats Flex LNG on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers. International Seaways, Inc., through joint venture partnerships, also has ownership interests in 4 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 2 floating storage and offloading service vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.