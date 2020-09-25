Head to Head Analysis: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CenterPoint Energy and OGE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 1 11 6 0 2.28 OGE Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus target price of $20.44, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. OGE Energy has a consensus target price of $33.71, suggesting a potential upside of 15.90%. Given OGE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than CenterPoint Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy -6.87% 15.31% 2.76% OGE Energy -5.53% 11.22% 4.04%

Risk and Volatility

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. CenterPoint Energy pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. OGE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and OGE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $12.30 billion 0.84 $791.00 million $1.79 10.56 OGE Energy $2.23 billion 2.61 $433.60 million $2.16 13.47

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy. CenterPoint Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OGE Energy beats CenterPoint Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 235 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,338 megavolt amperes; and 15 regional service centers located on a total of 332 acres of land. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas; provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers; and offers unregulated services comprising residential appliance repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned approximately 76,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains. The company's Energy Services segment provides physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers, and electric and natural gas utilities; natural gas management services; and physical delivery services, as well as procures and optimizes transportation and storage assets. As of December 31, 20118, it owned and operated 200 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana and Texas; and leases transportation capacity on various interstate and intrastate pipelines, and storage. Its Midstream Investment segment offers natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. Its service area covers 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, including Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment engages in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 11 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,616 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 52 substations and 5,100 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems include 345 substations; 29,345 structure miles of overhead lines; 2,940 miles of underground conduit; and 10,932 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,786 structure miles of overhead lines, 297 miles of underground conduit, and 685 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.