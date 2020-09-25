Head to Head Review: Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) versus Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Livexlive Media has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Livexlive Media and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livexlive Media $38.66 million 4.63 -$38.93 million ($0.69) -3.74 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.32 billion 0.16 -$7.90 million $0.62 21.50

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher revenue and earnings than Livexlive Media. Livexlive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Livexlive Media and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livexlive Media 0 0 6 0 3.00 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 5 1 0 2.00

Livexlive Media presently has a consensus price target of $5.54, suggesting a potential upside of 114.79%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 52.54%. Given Livexlive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Livexlive Media is more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Profitability

This table compares Livexlive Media and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livexlive Media -89.47% -1,178.80% -62.97% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -22.56% -52.03% -12.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Livexlive Media on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc. a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 484 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 89 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 16 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.