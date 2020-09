Head-To-Head Survey: BG Staffing (BGSF) and Its Competitors

BG Staffing (NYSE: BGSF) is one of 26 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BG Staffing to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BG Staffing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing 1.27% 20.86% 11.35% BG Staffing Competitors 1.02% 29.89% 5.48%

46.9% of BG Staffing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BG Staffing and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing 0 0 0 0 N/A BG Staffing Competitors 297 780 899 50 2.35

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 18.64%. Given BG Staffing’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BG Staffing has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

BG Staffing pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BG Staffing pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 30.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. BG Staffing is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BG Staffing and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing $294.31 million $13.25 million 4.86 BG Staffing Competitors $3.71 billion $122.83 million 13.73

BG Staffing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BG Staffing. BG Staffing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BG Staffing has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Staffing’s competitors have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

