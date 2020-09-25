Head-To-Head Survey: Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) vs. Simplicity Esports and Gaming (NYSE:WINR)

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Drive Shack and Simplicity Esports and Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75% Simplicity Esports and Gaming -304.12% -42.96% -28.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Drive Shack and Simplicity Esports and Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00 Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Drive Shack presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.96%. Given Drive Shack’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drive Shack and Simplicity Esports and Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.31 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.51 Simplicity Esports and Gaming $860,000.00 12.30 -$2.62 million N/A N/A

Simplicity Esports and Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Drive Shack.

Summary

Drive Shack beats Simplicity Esports and Gaming on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes. It also collects and royalty from over 40 esports gaming centers, owned by franchisees. The centers blend the latest high performance gaming PCs and consoles for casual and competitive gaming, sales of gaming related merchandise and equipment, and organized grassroots leagues and tournaments.

