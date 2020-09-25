HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.07 Million

Equities analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post $59.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.96 million. HealthStream reported sales of $62.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $239.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $241.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $222.16 million, with estimates ranging from $209.60 million to $232.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Barrington Research upgraded HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $630.02 million, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HealthStream by 73.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 133,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

