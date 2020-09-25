HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. HealthStream reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 65.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HealthStream by 202.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,946. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.02 million, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

