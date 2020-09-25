Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $168.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.20 million to $181.66 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $147.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $665.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $693.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $697.80 million, with estimates ranging from $674.10 million to $729.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.