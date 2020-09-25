Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares dropped 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 9,759,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 18,650,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

HTBX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.66.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 579.28% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth $370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.