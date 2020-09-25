Helium (HNT) Market Capitalization Tops $87.33 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Helium has a market capitalization of $87.33 million and $10.01 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helium has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00018720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006202 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020196 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002761 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 49,720,141 coins and its circulating supply is 43,523,508 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.