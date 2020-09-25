HelloGold (HGT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $194,935.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00229203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.01465774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00201576 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold was first traded on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

