Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.36.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HSIC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. 12,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,802. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
