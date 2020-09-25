Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after purchasing an additional 350,379 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. 12,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,802. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

