Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

