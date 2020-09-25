Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million.

HFWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $637.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth $7,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 266,593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $118,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after buying an additional 105,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 97,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.