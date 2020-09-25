HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $334,553.52 and approximately $4,309.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00101471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00230154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.01462338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00200263 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

