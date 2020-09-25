HEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.21 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. HEX has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $1.21 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00078461 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001339 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00114106 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000406 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008657 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 344,838,587,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,794,214,016 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.