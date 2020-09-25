Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.
HIBB stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.92. 534,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $610.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80.
In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $57,798.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,237. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
