Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.92. 534,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $610.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $57,798.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,237. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.