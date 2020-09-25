Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Highway 50 Gold Corp (CVE:HWY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.21. Highway 50 Gold shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 32,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 million and a PE ratio of -18.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

About Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY)

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for Carlin-type gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Porter Canyon project, which comprises 201 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 153 claims located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, Southeast British Columbia, as well as an early stage project located in Nevada.

