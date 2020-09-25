Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Trading Down 7.7%

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 177,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,552,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

In related news, Director Michael Krzus sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,000. Also, Director Donald James Currie sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,919,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,990.65.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

