Hilton Grand Vacations Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,459 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 371% compared to the typical volume of 735 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE:HGV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,021. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 238.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 52.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 164,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 56,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

